The much-awaited and much-hyped film of the year Dream Girl 2 has finally released today, 25 August. Ahead of it, the makers and cast of Dream Girl 2 hosted a special screening of their film in Mumbai. The event that was organised last night saw many stars gracing the carpet. The stars of the movie, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, looked graceful as they arrived for the screening. However, there were more stars whose presence was the highlight of the event.

Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana arrive in style

Ananya Panday looked ravishing as she went for a denim-on-denim ensemble for the screening of the film. Her sleeveless bustier blouse had a light blue quirky pattern which she accompanied with high-waisted flared pants of the same print.

On the other hand, Ayushmann and his wife, Tahira Kashyap, arrived at the screening together. Complementing each other in stylish looks, the couple stole the limelight.

The star-studded event

At the screening, Ananya was accompanied by all her near and dear ones. From her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur to her childhood friends including Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Shanaya Kapoor, all of them were spotted at the event. While Shanaya went for a white denim cropped jacket which she layered over a grey bodycon maxi dress, Navya looked chic in a light blue-coloured oversized shirt. She paired it with cream pants. For the styling, she picked an over-the-body bag and gold slides. Suhana, on the other hand, was seen in a black cut-out bodysuit and boot-cut denim pants.

The star-studded event also had Aditya Roy Kapur who is speculated to be Ananya’s boyfriend. He sported a casual look in a white t-shirt and black denim paired and layered it with a denim shirt. The couple recently made headlines when their cosy pictures from a vacation made it to the internet only to go viral.

More about Dream Girl 2

Written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl. The film was a blockbuster and managed to collect a whopping ₹142 crore. Dream Girl 2 is bankrolled by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. In the film, Ayushmann will be seen essaying the character of a woman named Pooja. Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Bannerjee will also be seen playing pivotal roles in the film.