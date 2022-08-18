From Geet Hui Sabse Parayi to Duranga, Drashti Dhami has come a long way and in this exclusive interview with Firstpost, she opens up on this upcoming show that arrives tomorrow, recalling her character Geet from Geet Hui Sabse Parayi, and how women are no longer the damsels in distress on celluloid

“Television was the medium where heroines always used to be ahead of the male heroes,” a proud and elated Drashti Dhami says as she talks about how women are no longer damsels in distress and how meaty parts are being written for them. Of course, she has come a long way, from the naïve Geet on her iconic show Geet Hui Sabse Parayi to the no-nonsense cop in Duranga that streams on Zee5 from tomorrow, August 19. In this interview with Firstpost, she spills the beans on her co-star Gulshan Devaiah, the experience of working with him, and her favourite thrillers.

What does the title Duranga mean? It’s a very unique title.

So Duranga means two colors, dual personality and that’s pretty much what our show is about.

It’s a suspense thriller and certain templates have to be kept in mind. But how do you feel Duranga is going to be different?

Every time you make something, you try to do something different, you try to keep a mark. Our show is an adaptation of a Korean show called Flower of Evil and this is the first time we are doing an adaptation of a Korean show so that’s something that’s really exciting. We have Indianized it and localized it for our viewers and I feel there’s a lot of twists and turns, drama and thriller and I’m sure the audience is going to enjoy it.

As an actor and as an audience, is it heartening to see that women in Hindi cinema aren’t the damsels in distress anymore and that they are getting the parts they always deserved?

Isn’t it good? I think it’s really nice. I think there’s a lot of content for women and if you think about it honestly, television was the medium where heroines always used to be ahead of the male heroes. And now, there are stories being written for women and I think it’s really nice because you get to see them in a different light and we get a room to perform as well.

How was it like working with Gulshan Devaiah?

It was really nice, he of course, is a fab actor and a very nice human being, he’s very very helping. There were time when I would be lost in my scenes he would help me. We would all sit and discuss the scene, we would all rehearse the scene and he’s a very very helping co-actor and he’s actually very funny also. In the middle of a scene or if lighting is happening, he would start singing, he would start entertaining everyone on sets, so yeah, the whole experience of the show has been lot of fun. I’ve enjoyed the whole process.

Gulshan recently said in an interview with Firstpost that your fans are showering a lot of love on the trailer social media. Your take

I feel very blessed and thank you to all my fans. They have shown me so much love, it encourages me, it motivates me to do better with everything I do so I feel very blessed and thank you.

Your show Geet Hui Sabse Parayi is massively popular even today. How do you look back at this character and how similar are the two of you?

See we always perform and it’s not like you are the person you are on the show. So I don’t think I would relate to her because she was very docile, quiet and has been through a lot. Thankfully, I’m the opposite of that so I don’t relate to that character but I did enjoy shooting that show.

And lastly, what are some of most favourite suspense thrillers?

I wouldn’t know if it’s suspense but Argo, a very very edgy film, one of my favorites. There was a show called Fauda, that was also something I really enjoyed watching. In Hindi, AndhaDhun was something exciting, it was something I enjoyed watching, and Drishyam also.

