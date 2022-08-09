The Hindi reconstruction of the famous Korean show 'Flower of Evil', will premiere on August 19. Highlighting entertainers Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami are leading the series, the show, 'Duranga' is coordinated by Pradeep Sarkar and Aijaz Khan.

It narrates the romantic tale of Sammit (Devaiah) and Ira (Dhami), that unfurls in three distinct courses of events. Devaiah said it was onerous for him to convincingly play a perplexed character like Sammit.

Talking about the adaptation, the Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor said, "Firstly, I decided not to watch the original K Drama, and decided to have my own interpretation of Sammit." He added, "I mostly draw a lot of things from my imagination & what the text is saying about the part. Lots of Preproduction discussions, rehearsals & devising with the directors and my co-actors helps come up with ideas."

Devaiah bonded well with his co-actor, Drashti Dhami. Praising the actress, Gulshan quoted, "She is very sweet & amp; we got along really well on and off screen. We helped each other out and that made it so much easier to work. She has a funny laugh. it’s really funny.

The synopsis of the show reads, "Hiding a crooked history, Sammit maintains a facade of a perfect hubby to his Inspector wife, Ira. With a series of twists and turns, Ira begins probing multiple bloody echo murders by the suspected abettor of a psychopathic periodical killer Bala, twenty times after his self-murder. This case leads her to some shocking exposures about her hubby! In true Kafkaesque style, the story will show how the protagonists wade through constant problems, despite which, they stand altitudinous."

The nine-part series also stars Abhijit Khandkekar, Barkha Sengupta, Rajesh Khattar, Divya Seth and Zakir Hussain.