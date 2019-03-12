You are here:

Drake drops Michael Jackson song from UK tour setlist post Leaving Neverland

FP Staff

Mar 12, 2019 12:46:02 IST

Drake has quietly dropped a track of Michael Jackson from his UK tour after the resurfacing of allegations of child abuse against the King of Pop.

The 32-year-old rapper kicked off his Assassination Vacation Tour in Manchester on 10 March, ahead of dates across the UK and Europe to support recent album Scorpion.

Drake. Image from Twitter

The rapper's performance at the Manchester Arena did not include the track 'Don't Matter to Me' from the album. The song featured vocals recorded by Jackson in 1983 in a session with Paul Anka.

The track featured on his US tour last year, reported Variety.

Drake has not yet commented on why the song was dropped but it follows the release of Leaving Neverland, a documentary that features interviews with two men -- Wade Robson and James Safechuck -- who have alleged they were abused by Jackson when they were minors.

Jackson's family has denied all the allegations made in the documentary.

It was recently reported that three radio stations in Canada had stopped playing Jackson's songs after Leaving Neverland was broadcast in the country. The creators of The Simpsons had also taken down an episode featuring the pop star's voice in order to "show compassion for Mr Jackson’s alleged victims".

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Mar 12, 2019 12:46:02 IST

