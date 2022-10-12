From fries to fun… all good things come in size Double XL. A clutter-breaking film that hopes to redefine the way ‘attractiveness’ and ‘self-worth’ is measured, the trailer of Double XL was released today. The film, headlined by Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha, is all set to hit theatre screens on the 4th of November, 2022.

Directed by Satramm Ramani, the slice-of-life comedy drama challenges bodyweight stereotypes that have long plagued us as a society. Shot across Meerut, Delhi and London, Double XL takes a trip into the hearts of two plus-size women, as they navigate through a society that frequently associates a woman’s attractiveness or beauty with her size.

Going by the trailer, Double XL looks like a fun ride that shows massive potential to spark social conversation around the subject – while Huma Qureshi plays a sports presenter, Sonakshi Sinha steps into the shows of an emerging stylist, both of whom piled on the pounds for the film.

The film also stars Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra as the male protagonists, along with a talented ensemble cast all of whom make just the right impact.

A special surprise for fans, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also makes his Hindi screen debut in the film. As director Satramm Ramani says, “This is an important film that addresses a coming-of-age subject in the most light-hearted and fun manner. Double XL was a film waiting to be made.”

Says Sonakshi Sinha, “I honestly believe that women are really going to connect with the film and relate to it on many levels. It’s unabashed, unpretentious and speaks to just about everyone.”

Adds Huma Qureshi, “What started off as a fun, casual conversation amongst friends culminated into this film. It was the best impromptu decision we made and I couldn’t be more excited. The subject excited me because it’s something that must be addressed through pop culture.”

This is Zaheer Iqbal’s second film and he is very excited. He says, “I’m extremely proud to be a part of this film and it’s high time we come to terms with the fact that beauty doesn’t correlate to one’s size or numbers on a scale.”

Says Mahat Raghavendra, “I’m really happy to be making my Bollywood debut with a film like Double XL. The ladies have done an outstanding job in the film.”

Double XL is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films & Mudassar Aziz in association with T-Series Films.

The film is a Wakaoo Films, Elemen3 Entertainment & Reclining Seats Cinema production.

Double XL is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi & Mudassar Aziz.

Double XL comes to a theatre near you on 4th November 2022.

