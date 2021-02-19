Dostana 2 debutante Lakshya introduced as fourth talent of Karan Johar’s Dharma Cornerstone Agency

Laskshya is the newest addition to Dharma Corner Agency's talent roster, after Tripti Dimri, Guilty's Gurfateh Pirzada and Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Dhairya Karwa.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has introduced the fourth talent under his new company Dharma Cornerstone Agency or DCA today, 19 February. Actor Lakshya, who is set to debut under Dharma Production’s Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor, has been revealed to the world with a teaser video.

Taking to his social media handle, Johar wrote how Lakshya was a “suitable addition” to the roster of DCA Talent. The actor has worked in various television shows before and is going to grace the big screens with the standalone sequel to 2008’s Dostana.

The director shared a few profile photos of the actor along with sharing a teaser clip that captured the actor posing donning various looks.

The caption said: “Having won countless hearts with his devilish smile and power-packed performances in the television world, he’s all set to take it a notch higher.”

This boy is a suitable addition to the @DCAtalent roster and we can't wait to see him enchant you all with his charm. Having proved his mettle over the years on television, the big screen awaits #Lakshya! He is all set to capture your hearts in #Dostana2 pic.twitter.com/Vz34p2YUNw — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 19, 2021

Let me introduce you to the 4th member of the @DCAtalent family, #Lakshya! Having won countless hearts with his devilish smile and power-packed performances in the television world, he’s all set to take it a notch higher. Watch out for him! #DCASquad#DCA @dcatalent pic.twitter.com/13ivgB3V1x — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 19, 2021

Johar had announced earlier that he will be introducing four young talents as part of Dharma Cornerstone Agency’s roster. Announcing the launch of his new enterprise, the filmmaker had expressed his aim to present four new talents who have “garnered immense love and recognition from fans and industry alike with their work” in a very short span of time.

The first young talent to have been introduced as part of the event was Tripti Damri who has already led big projects like Bulbbul and Laila Majnu. The next to be introduced was actor Gurfateh Singh Pirzada who was seen in Netflix's Guilty.

As the third talent, the organisation introduced Dhairya Karwa who was seen in URI and is going to appear in Ranveer Singh-starrer 83.