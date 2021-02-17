Guilty actor Gurfateh Singh Pirzada introduced as new member of Karan Johar’s Dharma Cornerstone Agency
Karan Johar said he was excited to bring more magic to the screens by associating with Gurfateh Singh Pirzada
Director and producer Karan Johar’s new company Dharma Cornerstone Agency or DCA has announced its second young talent, actor Gurfateh Singh Pirzada.
The 23-year-old actor has been associated with three films till now, including the 2020 Netflix venture, Guilty.
The official handle of DCA Talent introduced Gurfateh Singh Pirzada as the next member of the DCA Squad earlier today.
The social media post had a teaser video of the actor. The caption said: “Electrifying gaze? Stealing the hearts? This bad boy is ‘guilty’ as charged! Welcome @gurfatehpirzada to the #DCA family.”
See the post
Karan Johar who had announced that his new venture will be supporting four new talents. Earlier, Johar had introduced Tripti Damri as the first young talent from DCA’s roster. The filmmaker shared several profile shots of Pirzada on his social media accounts. He also wrote that he was excited to bring more magic to the screens by associating with the young actor.
When it comes to stealing hearts, this boy is 'guilty' as charged! We're super excited to have @gurfatehpirzada onboard the #DCASquad and we can't wait to create more magic with him! #DCA @dcatalent @apoorvamehta18 @buntysajdeh @RajeevMasand #UdaySinghGauri pic.twitter.com/Sv1OE2IkJ7 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 17, 2021
On 15 February (Monday), Johar had announced the plans of DCA to support budding young talents who have the potential of achieving great heights. Taking to his Twitter handle, the filmmaker had said that he would be introducing four new talents this week, one every day.
He had described the new faces as people who had managed to garner “immense love and recognition from fans and industry alike with their work” in a short span of time.
A teaser clip also gave a glimpse into the four talents, including Damri and Pirzada, along with the other two young talents who are yet to be revealed.
