Karan Johar introduces Bulbbul actress Tripti Dimri as part of Dharma Cornerstone Agency

The news comes in a day after Karan Johar announced that Dharma Cornerstone Agency was set to announce their collaboration with four young talents this week.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has introduced Tripti Dimri as part of young talent for his new company Dharma Cornerstone Agency.

Karan Johar shared a short clip on Twitter introducing the young actor, writing, "Proud to welcome @tripti_dimri23 to @DCATalent. She has shown us what she's made of with her powerful performances in #Bulbbul and #LailaMajnu. She's extremely talented, dynamic and has the fire that'll help her burn bright!"

In a separate tweet, the filmmaker wrote that she has the spark to start a fire and a dynamic personality to fuel that fire. He further added, "We're super excited to have @tripti_dimri23 on board and we can't wait to unleash her talent to the world. Stay tuned, as we welcome more young talent to the @DCATalent roster this week."

A day prior to introducing Tripti, Karan had announced how DCA intends to support four new talents. Taking to Twitter, he posted that in the vast "playground" of Indian cinema they are always aimed to support new talent for them to flourish, whether they are actors, directors, technicians or those from the music field. He went on to add, "With the same spirit at heart and goal in our minds, we are proud to be presenting 4 new talents, who in their shorty span of time have garnered immense love and recognition from fans and industry alike with their work."

The filmmaker also shared a teaser-of-sorts where he gave a glimpse of the four talents they will support, writing, "Tune in on 16th February onwards through the week, every day at 11 am to know them!"