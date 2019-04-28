#DontSpoilTheEndGame: Robert Downey Jr reminds Avengers Endgame fans with new googly-eyes poster

Not long ago, the Russo Brothers issued an open letter urging Marvel fans to not give out spoilers of Avengers: Endgame, in case they had already watched the movie before its worldwide theatrical release on 26 April.

Now, Robert Downey Jr has shared a new poster from the film, which seems to be a product of the interwebz rather than that of the creative minds of the Endgame team. The edited Infinity War poster sees the Avengers — Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Captain America, Black Widow, Black Panther, Star Lord, Oyoke, Doctor Strange and Thanos — sporting a pair (one in case of Thor) of googly eyes. It's accompanied by Downey Jr. aka Tony Stark aka Iron Man's reminder, #DontSpoilTheEndgame.

Endgame has successfully been smashing all sorts of box office records even before its release in Indian theatres. India Today reports that on the second day of release, the Marvel juggernaut has minted approximately Rs 6o crores across 2845 screens in India on its second day. The report adds that theatres have been operating round-the-clock theatres to meet the increasing demand for shows. Globally, the film has made a historic debut with $1 billion.



