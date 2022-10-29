There is no denying the fact that Anushka Sharma is a multitasking superwoman. While working on her upcoming sports drama Chakda Xpress, the actress is also taking care of her toddler Vamika Kohli. For those who don’t know, the Prosit Roy directorial will mark Anushka’s comeback on the big screen, after a hiatus of four long years. Now, the actress recently wrapped the schedule of Chakda Xpress and updated her fans and followers about the same. However, it seems that the actress has been channeling her inner Julia Roberts, as taking to her official Instagram account, Anushka dropped her “Eat-Pray-Love” photo dump from Kolkata. And it’s all about relishing scrumptious food, praying, and Vamika. Yes, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that mommy Anushka’s photo dump features baby Vamika. Needless to say, the mother and daughter duo’s time in the City Of Joy was eternally joyous.

In the first picture, the actress can be seen praying on the banks of the Hooghly river. Decked in a gorgeous yellow suit, Anushka looks serene while praying. Going by her pictures, the actress also visited the famous Kalighat temple with her daughter and offered a special puja during her short stay. In the next picture, Anushka can be seen posing with her daughter Vamika in her arms. Continuing the trajectory of not revealing her baby’s face, Anushka kept Vamika’s back towards the camera. Sporting a white suit with a blue dupatta, Anushka looked beautiful, while she followed COVID protocols and kept her mask on. Next, in a series of pictures, Anushka revealed what she enjoyed eating during her stay and honestly we envy her now. Giving glimpses of the local delicacies to her fans, Anushka shared pictures of mishthi doi, samosa, chai, roshogolla, sweets, and kachori among others.

Anushka’s caption read, “Eat-Pray-Love: My Kolkata photo dump! Schedule Wrap Chakda Xpress Kolkata. Belur math, Kalighat temple, Aliah phirni, Balwant Singh ki chai and samosa, Mithai ke baked and regular rasgulle, Paramount ke sherbet, Girishch dey malaai roll, Puti ram ki kachori aloo.”

While the comments section of her post was swamped by the reactions of legions of her fans and followers, Anushka’s photo dump was also acknowledged by her husband and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. Taking to the comments section of Anushka’s post, the former Indian skipper dropped a handful of red heart emoticons. Arjun Kapoor commented, “Feeling like what took precedence.” Mouni Roy dropped a red heart and a drooling emoticon.

