Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, starring Konkana Sen Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, to premiere on Netflix in September

The makers of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare were eyeing a theatrical release in May this year, but the film was later nabbed by Netflix because of the coronavirus shutdown.

Actors Konkana Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is headed for a release on Netflix in September, the streamer announced on Friday, 28 August.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, the film had its world premiere last year at the Busan International Film Festival and was also part of Glasgow Film Festival women's day line-up.

It was scheduled to be the opening film at the UK Asia Film Festival but due to COVID-19, the screening got cancelled.

The makers of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare were eyeing a theatrical release in May this year, but cinemas across the country have been shuttered from mid-March due to the spread of coronavirus.

The film, directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, is about two cousins (Sharma and Pednekar), who, through their love-hate relationship, enable each other to find freedom.

Actors Vikrant Massey and Amol Parashar also feature in pivotal roles in the movie.