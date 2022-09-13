If reports are to be believed, the actor has been paid Rs 120 crore for the film against the total budget of Rs 150 crore.

Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh’s thriller Cuttputlli recently began streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar to mixed reviews from critics. Now, if recent reports are to be believed, the actor has been paid Rs 120 crore for the film against the total budget of Rs 150 crore. No confirmation about the same has been made yet. This was Kumar’s fourth film of the year after Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan.

Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, the intriguing suspense of the film and mesmerizing visuals in the teaser as well as the trailer were being highly praised by the audience. And so is the film.

Surprisingly, the climax of the film was shot in Mussoorie at one of the most haunted locations in the country, and speaking about the experience director of the film, Ranjit M Tewari said, “Mussoorie is a beautiful place, a visual treat for every filmmaker. Shooting in the month of February in peak winter was challenging since we also experienced heavy snowfall.”

He added, “We shot at a location that apparently falls under the category of “The top 10 most haunted places” in India. Of course, no one from the crew experienced anything haunting but it was really funny because many members of the crew deliberately played pranks to scare the others.”

Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh‘s refreshing chemistry, Khiladi Kumar’s cop avatar, and the captivating suspense element of the film elevated the audience’s excitement level to watch the crime-thriller on the OTT platform.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.