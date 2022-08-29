The most important element to make a thriller is that the audience feels they are investigating the case along with the characters in the film says director Ranjit Tewari

As Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Cuttputlli is closer to it​’​s release date, the enthusiasm amongst the fans is getting elevated each day to watch the suspense thriller.

Cuttputlli has an engrossing storyline and the kind of suspense that keeps you on the edge of your seat till the end.​ The director of the film, Ranjit M Tewari expressed his opinion on how he managed to keep ​the suspense thriller intriguing​ till the end, he said, ​”​Well to be specific, It’s a whodunit film.

So it’s imperative for me as a filmmaker and a storyteller to ensure that the audience feels the same emotion the protagonist has as and when the film progresses. It’s almost as if the audience is investigating the case along with the characters in the film. That’s definitely the most important element to me while making a whodunit.”

Akshay Kumar plays Arjan Sethi, a dutiful sub-inspector who took an oath to keep the people of Kasauli safe. However, fate has other plans as the killer strikes from the shadows of terror, leaving behind no trace of evidence, except a body.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment, Directed by Ranjit M Tewari Cuttputlli unmasks the killer and decodes the mystery using Arjan’s skills to understand the psyche of the murderer.

Tune into Disney+ Hotstar to watch Akshay Kumar starrer Cuttputlli as he races against time to save innocent lives from a serial killer.

