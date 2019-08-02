Doctor Who to stream exclusively on HBO Max, upcoming instalment to air from Spring 2020

HBO Max is gradually settling in with its repertoire of shows it wants to own rights of. Multiple BBC shows have been picked up by the upcoming AT&T streaming service, the most recent being the much-popular sci-fi series Doctor Who, reports Variety.

The show will stream exclusively on HBO Max, as part of a deal between the broadcasting organisation and AT&T's WarnerMedia, adds the report. This arrangement will bring in other big names such as The Office, Top Gear, Luther, and The Honourable Woman on the launch of the streaming service in Spring 2020.

Among the new content that will stream on the channel, Ghosts, Home, Pure, Stath Lets Flats, and Trigonometry are the most notable. The platform has also got the rights for the upcoming Doctor Who season 12 which is scheduled to air on BBC America next year.

HBO Max is also striving to get each episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Friends, and Pretty Little Liars. Other projects in the pipeline include an adaptation of Madeline Miller’s Circe and Dune: The Sisterhood, which will come in as a companion episode for Dune.

