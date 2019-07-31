Circe: HBO Max orders Greek mythology series based on Madeline Miller's best-selling novel

HBO Max, WarnerMedia's upcoming streaming service, has green lit the series adaptation of Madeline Miller's Greek mythology book 'Circe'. The show has received a straight-to-series order from HBO Max with Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver attached as writers, reported Deadline.

Described as "a modern take on the world of Greek mythology", the show will be told from the "powerful feminist perspective of the goddess Circe, who transforms from an awkward nymph to a formidable witch, able to challenge gods, titans and monsters alike".

Jaffa and Silver, whose writing credits includes the Planet of the Apes series, Jurassic World and Disney's upcoming live-action film Mulan, will also executive produce the show.

Chernin Entertainment producing in partnership with Endeavor Content.

"Circe tells an epic story of love, loss, tragedy and immortal conflict, all through the eyes of a fierce female lens," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max.

"I've been a longtime fan of Rick and Amanda's work and their ability to simultaneously build epic imaginative worlds while creating emotional dynamic characters. In partnership with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping, we have the dream team to bring Circe to life," she added.

Other shows that have been ordered to series at HBO Max thus far include an animated Gremlins series, Dune: The Sisterhood, Tokyo Vice starring Ansel Elgort, Made for Love starring Cristin Milioti, and the anthology series Love Life, the first season of which will star Anna Kendrick

