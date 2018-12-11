You are here:

Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker-led series to not start until 2020, confirms showrunner Chris Chibnall

Press Trust of India

December 11, 2018 10:52:41 IST

London: The next season of Doctor Who will not start until 2020, showrunner Chris Chibnall has confirmed.

Jodie Whittaker will be the first female doctor of the series Doctor Who. BBC

Jodie Whittaker is the first female doctor of the series Doctor Who. BBC

Led by Jodie Whittaker's first female Time Lord, Series 11 ended on Sunday and she will return for a glimpse on New Year's Day special, BBC reported. This will be a break from the tradition as earlier the Doctor would turn up for a Christmas special episode.

Chibnall said production on the follow-up series is already underway. The writer said the team had been "blown away by the response from audiences" to the new Doctor.

The first episode of the series, featuring a woman Doctor, drew a record audience - highest launch viewing figures for the sci-fi stalwart in a decade, with 10.9 million people tuning in. "We're off again! Well we never actually stopped. As Jodie Whittaker's Doctor and friends have been winning the hearts of families across the nation this autumn, we've been busy with a whole new set of action-packed adventures for the 13th Doctor," Chibnall said.

Referring to the Doctor's companions, he added they could not wait to bring "more scares, more monsters and more Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole". Whittaker succeeded Peter Capaldi, who played the title role in the last two series.

Updated Date: Dec 11, 2018 10:52 AM

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Christopher Eccleston , Doctor Who , Doctor Who season 12 , Jodie Whittaker , NowStreaming , Time Lord

also see

Jodie Whittaker confirms return of Doctor Who season 12: Can't wait to step back in and work

Jodie Whittaker confirms return of Doctor Who season 12: Can't wait to step back in and work

Dhund movie review: Tight screenplay elevates this timely reminder of the horrors from post-Partition riots

Dhund movie review: Tight screenplay elevates this timely reminder of the horrors from post-Partition riots

Watch — Netflix releases Narcos: Mexico spoof video 'Every Goa Plan Ever'

Watch — Netflix releases Narcos: Mexico spoof video 'Every Goa Plan Ever'