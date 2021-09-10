Disney's Jungle Cruise to release in Indian cinemas on 24 September
Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt's adventure film will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Disney's Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, is all set to release in Indian theatres on 24 September in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
The film has already released internationally in July, and a sequel is already in the works as per reports in the international media.
Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr Lily Houghton.
Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Jungle Cruise also stars Edgar Ramírez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.
