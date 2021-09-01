Disney has started developing a sequel to its latest hit Jungle Cruise. Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt will reprise their roles in the second part.

Hollywood studio Disney has started developing a sequel to its latest hit Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Jungle Cruise, which was simultaneously released in US theatres and on streaming service Disney+ in July, is based on a theme park attraction of the same name.

Johnson and Blunt will reprise their roles of riverboat captain Frank Wolff and explorer Dr Lily Houghton respectively, reports Deadline.

Filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra is also expected return as director, while Michael Green is back to write the script.

The first part was produced by Johnson along with John Davis, John Fox, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia.

Jungle Cruise has so far collected $187 million at the global box office.