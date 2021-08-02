Jungle Cruise exceeded expectations by pulling in more than $34.1 million over the weekend at the North American box office, and more than $30 million from Disney Plus.

Jungle Cruise, led by Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, drew audience to theatres despite growing concerns of the delta variant.

The adventure fantasy film follows Blunt's character Dr Lily Houghton and her brother as they employ a charismatic, pun-cracking but mysterious boat owner to sail up the Amazon in search of a tree with magical healing powers.

Following in the footsteps of Pirates of the Caribbean, it is loosely based on the Jungle Cruise river boat attraction at various Disney theme parks — the earliest of which dates back to the original opening of California's Disneyland more than six decades ago.

Box office performance exceeded expectations

The adventure film was estimated to open with around $25 million to $30 million domestically, but it outpaced those numbers despite the surge in the coronavirus

Globally, Jungle Cruise brought in a total of $90 million, including $27.6 million in the international box office and more than $30 million from Disney Plus.

Hybrid release strategy instrumental in film's box office success

Variety notes that for a film that had a budget of $200 million, its box office earnings would have been a disappointment had it released pre-pandemic. A film like Jungle Cruise would have typically earned a minimum of $500 million overall.

Disney had previously opted for a hybrid release for Emma Stone-starrer Cruella, as well as superhero film Black Widow.

