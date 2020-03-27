You are here:

Disney+ nature documentaries, narrated by Meghan Markle and Natalie Portman, to release on 3 April

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has her first post-royal job: narrating a Disney documentary about elephants.

Disney announced on Thursday that the duchess, who is married to Prince Harry of the UK, is lending her voice to Elephant, which will release on 3 April on the Disney+ streaming service. It is one of a series of animal-and-nature-themed features released to mark Earth Month.

The second documentary that will be released as a part of the series is Dolphin Reef, narrated by American actress Natalie Portman.

Here are the announcements

Disneynature’s Elephant, an Original Movie narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, starts streaming April 3, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ArpgkbrjRj — Disney+ (@disneyplus) March 26, 2020

Disneynature’s Dolphin Reef, an Original Movie narrated by Natalie Portman, starts streaming April 3, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/GZSDU3MCAc — Disney+ (@disneyplus) March 26, 2020

The film follows an elephant family on a 1,000-mile (1,600-kilometer) journey across the Kalahari Desert. Directed by Mark Linfield, the film follows an African elephant named Shani and her male child Jomo as they migrate with their herd and its matriarch, Gaia, across the Kalahari Desert in Botswana.

According to Variety, Disneynature and the Disney Conservation Fund are donating to Elephants Without Borders, an organisation working to protect the elephants living in Botswana.

Harry and Meghan shocked the world in January by announcing they were quitting as senior royals, relinquishing official duties, and seeking financial independence. Since late last year, they have been based on Vancouver Island, and will officially end royal duties on 31 March.

The grandson of Queen Elizabeth II married the American actress at Windsor Castle in May 2018, in a ceremony watched by millions around the world. The couple later said they found scrutiny by the British media — which they said tipped into harassment — intolerable.

Speaking of the British royal family, Prince Charles was recently tested positive for novel coronavirus.

With inputs from agencies.

