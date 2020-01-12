Meghan Markle signs a voiceover deal with Disney following her exit from the British royal family

Meghan Markle, wife of Britain's Prince Harry, has signed a voiceover deal with Disney. The former actor, who quit the profession when she got engaged to Harry in 2017, has inked a deal to work with the studio in return for a donation to an elephant charity, according to The Times.

The charity is Elephants Without Borders, a conservationist group that focuses on protecting elephants from poachers.

Meghan recorded her voiceover in November, before she and Harry left the UK for a six-week break in Canada with their son Archie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the couple's previous connections with Disney include the two attending the European premiere of The Lion King in July. The premiere was held in support of the organization African Parks, which Prince Harry supports.

The news comes after she and Harry announced on Wednesday their intention to step back as senior royals. A statement issued Wednesday evening by Buckingham Palace described as “a personal message from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” said Harry and Meghan intend to become financially independent” and to “balance” their time between the UK and North America.

The couple indicated in their statement that they want to be free to work on their own terms while continuing to support the work of Queen Elizabeth II, Harry's grandmother.

The 35-year-old Harry, the youngest son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, is Queen Elizabeth II's grandson and sixth in line to the British throne.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jan 12, 2020 12:15:17 IST