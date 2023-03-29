In this mail, Iger notified that the first phase of the employee layoffs begins this week with managers soon sending out notices to the affected employees. In the second phase, more staffers will be notified in April and the third and final phase will be scheduled “before the beginning of the summer.”

“The difficult reality of many colleagues and friends leaving Disney is not something we take lightly. In tough moments, we must always do what is required to ensure Disney can continue delivering exceptional entertainment to audiences and guests around the world – now, and long into the future,” he wrote.

As per a CNN report, the total employee strength of Disney as of 1 October 20222 was 2,20,000 worldwide with 1,66,000 employed in the United States alone.

Notably, this comes right at the time when Disney has also announced the ending of its partnership with HBO. As a part of it, some major HBO shows like Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, Succession, and The Last of Us will no longer be available for fans in India.

