Disha Patani to reunite with Malang co-actor Aditya Roy Kapur for Mohit Suri's upcoming Ek Villian sequel

Disha Patani is all set to reunite with her Malang co-actor Aditya Roy Kapur for Ek Villian sequel, reports Mumbai Mirror. Directed by Mohit Suri, the sequel also star John Abraham and is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar. The report adds that she is one of the female leads and will be reportedly paired opposite Abraham.

On casting Patani in the film Mohit says, “Disha is the first heroine who walked up to me and said, ‘I want to do more action, beat up people, perform stunts… kick some butt. Just the way boys do it in your films. I want to be the hero’. That’s when I asked her if she would do the Ek Villain sequel and she was game.” The filmmaker goes on to add that the actress will be seen in a different avatar in the film. “While Malang brought Disha’s free-spirited avatar to light, this one will showcase her as an integral part of the action-franchise.”

Ek Villain (2014), starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh, was revenge drama about a criminal whose wife is murdered by a sadistic serial killer.

Suri had earlier confirmed the news of sequel and said that a script has been finalised for the film. "The script, as Ekta Kapoor would say, is banger. It was her biggest hit that time, it did Rs 100 crore at that time. So we took time to write the script. I wrote one draft but wasn't happy with some parts of it. Then I wrote another draft and she said it was insane," the director had told Press Trust of India.

He added that both Abraham and Kapur, had given a positive response to the script. Both the actors will reportedly play a grey character in the film.

Ek Villain 2 is scheduled to go on floors later this year with makers aiming for a 2021 release.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 02, 2020 09:59:11 IST