Disenchantment: Part 2 teaser — Matt Groening's Netflix animated series hints at Elfo's return

Ahead of the premiere of the second part of Matt Groening's Netflix animated series Disenchantment on 20 September, the streaming giant has debuted its first teaser trailer from the show.

The second season, the teaser reveals, picks up right after the events of the first season, where Princess Bean is seen mourning the loss of Elfo. Previously presumed dead, Elfo makes a miraculous return from the netherworld, but the viewers remain confused as to whether it is a figment of Princess Bean's imagination or whether Elfo has truly returned.

Following the release of the teaser, the makers also dropped two posters from the upcoming series. Check them out

An evil demon with an appetite for destruction... and a heart of gold. Luci returns September 20.

Back in October 2018, it was reported that Netflix has renewed the show for a second season, despite opening to mixed reviews. There will be 20 more episodes in the sophomore season, which will be put out in two instalments, much like the first season. “We’re excited to continue this epic journey with Netflix. Stay tuned for more cranked-up suspense, infuriating plot twists, and beloved characters getting knocked off,” Groening said, in a statement, when Disenchantment was renewed.

The series revolves around the medieval kingdom of dreamland, and deals with the adventures of an alcoholic princess Bean, her tiny companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci. Featuring Abbi Jacobson, Nat Faxon, and Eric Andre in the lead roles, Disenchantment also has John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery play key roles in the series.

Updated Date: Aug 30, 2019 17:04:45 IST