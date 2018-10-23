Netflix renews Matt Groening’s Disenchantment for second season; 20 episode series to begin airing in 2020

Matt Groening’s animation comedy Disenchantment has been renewed by Netflix for a second season, reports Variety. The streaming giant has ordered for 20 more episodes which will be put out in two installments, much like the first season.

The first set of episodes came out in August 2018 while the next batch is scheduled to premiere in 2019. The second season will reportedly air in 2020 and the second half will debut in 2021.

Expressing excitement about the announcement, Groening mentioned that he was pumped to continue the 'epic journey' with Netflix. “Stay tuned for more cranked-up suspense, infuriating plot twists, and beloved characters getting knocked off,” added Matt.

The series revolves around the medieval kingdom of dreamland and deals with the adventures of an alcoholic princess Bean, her tiny companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci. Featuring Abbi Jacobson, Nat Faxon, and Eric Andre in the lead roles, Disenchantment also has John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery playing roles in the series.

Rough Draft Studios is in charge of the animation of the series and it is produced by The ULULU Company for Netflix, with Groening and Josh Weinstein serving as executive producers.

Disenchantment is one of the few rare projects that Groening has taken up besides his long-running Fox series The Simpsons which aired its 30th season.

Updated Date: Oct 23, 2018 14:48 PM