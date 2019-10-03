Diplo, Jonas Brothers' 'Lonely'; Christina Aguilera's 'Haunted Heart': New music this week

Kanye West's Yandhi and Jesus is King have seen multiple release dates, and were ultimately delayed once again. But do not be disheartened because there is a plethora of great artists pushing out their music. Here are this week's finds.

H.E.R ft YG - 'Slide'

Expected to be a part of her next album, 'Slide', sees Grammy winning songstress H.E.R pair up with YG. Together they duet about an addictive kind of loving in the bouncy R&B track that ends on a risque note.

Diplo and Jonas Brothers - 'Lonely'

Joe Jonas had publicly sulked about Diplo ruining his secret wedding to Sophie Turner after the DJ live-streamed it. But this collaboration means that there is no beef between the two musicians. The accompanying video parodies the incident, with a 'lonely' Diplo profusely apologising for the mess-up. 'Lonely' will probably be liked best by Jonas Brothers' fanatics as the pop song is as bland as white bread.

Zedd and Kehlani - 'Good Thing'

Kehlani preaches self-love and finding fulfillment in one's own company despite being told time and again that she will find someone along the way, who will completely disarm her. This collaboration with Zedd comes after her last single 'Change' with Arin Ray.

Shaed and Zayn - 'Trampoline'

Zayn trades verses with Shaed's lead vocalist, Chelsea Lee in this latest version of 'Trampoline.' The addition of Zayn's smokey vocals takes the song, which describes a (rather odd) feeling of comfort and solace in a horrific nightmare, up a notch.

Christina Aguilera - 'Haunted Heart'

Xtina lent her voice to the soulful number, 'Haunted Heart', from The Addams Family soundtrack. The song will take you back to the 2000s as her voice soars over the dramatic instrumentation. "My heart is a haunted house/Once you’re in, you ain’t getting out," she warns.

Charlie Puth - 'Cheating on You'

In the video, Puth clarifies that 'Cheating on You' is not based on a person, but a feeling he has never had. Puth broods over his decision to walk away from a relationship that he can only reminisce about now. "Shouldn't have been so cocky/Shouldn't have did you wrong/And now I miss you bad, really, really bad/ Guess you don’t know what you got until it's gone," croons Puth.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2019 13:18:16 IST