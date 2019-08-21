Miley Cyrus' Slide Away; Liam Gallagher's One of Us; Normani's Motivation: New music this week

Here are some fresh tunes of the week, which will definitely find a place in your playlist.

Tkay Maidza ft JPEGMAFIA - 'Awake'

Australian rapper Tkay Maidza trades verses with JPEGMAFIA in 'Awake', set to a hard trap beat. Tkay raps about her insomnia, "Late night, probably awake/ Text me, probably awake/ FaceTime, probably awake/ Rollin', rollin' up and down the place."

Jorja Smith ft Burna Boy - 'Be Honest'

Jorja Smith duets with Nigerian sensation Burna Boy in 'Be Honest' again after 'Gum Body' for his album African Giant. Post the release of her first album Lost and Found in 2018, this is easily one of her more carefree and upbeat songs.

Normani - 'Motivation'

The former Fifth Harmony member finally released her solo debut track that she co-wrote with Ariana Grande, producer Max Martin, Savan Kotecha and Ilya Salmanzadeh. 'Motivation' is nostalgic in its nod to 2000s R&B , making it a highly enjoyable and peppy number.

Liam Gallagher - 'One of Us'

Liam Gallagher's 'One of Us' brings rock and gospel together. His unmissable nasal voice is backed by string and gospel vocals as he sings about broken bonds. "Act like you don't remember/You said we'd live forever/ Who do you think you're kidding/ You were only one of us," he sings, referencing Oasis' 'Live Forever' (the band he once fronted).

Arin Ray, Kehlani - 'Change'

Arin Ray recruits Kehlani in his latest single 'Change', a soulful number which captures the fleeting nature of love. The track, which incorporates 112's 'Only You', is the first that he has has released after debuting with the album Platinum Fire last year.

Miley Cyrus - 'Slide Away'

From'Wrecking Ball' to 'Malibu' and now 'Slide Away' — Miley Cyrus takes her listeners through a roller-coaster of emotions in these songs about her relationship with Liam Hemsworth. In 'Slide Away', Cyrus mentions their first meeting when she was 17 to their changed, grown up selves unable to fit together anymore. The two recently announced their separation after a six month long marriage.

