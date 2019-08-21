You are here:

Miley Cyrus' Slide Away; Liam Gallagher's One of Us; Normani's Motivation: New music this week

Devki Nehra

Aug 21, 2019 18:31:19 IST

Here are some fresh tunes of the week, which will definitely find a place in your playlist.

Tkay Maidza ft JPEGMAFIA - 'Awake'

Miley Cyrus Slide Away; Liam Gallaghers One of Us; Normanis Motivation: New music this week

Tkay Maidza with JPEGMAFIA. Image from Twitter @sniffersblog

Australian rapper Tkay Maidza trades verses with JPEGMAFIA in 'Awake', set to a hard trap beat. Tkay raps about her insomnia, "Late night, probably awake/ Text me, probably awake/ FaceTime, probably awake/ Rollin', rollin' up and down the place."

Jorja Smith ft Burna Boy - 'Be Honest'

Jorja Smith in the music video for 'Be Honest'. YouTube

Jorja Smith in the music video for 'Be Honest'. YouTube

Jorja Smith duets with Nigerian sensation Burna Boy in 'Be Honest' again after 'Gum Body' for his album African Giant. Post the release of her first album Lost and Found in 2018, this is easily one of her more carefree and upbeat songs.

Normani - 'Motivation'

Normani in the music video for 'Motivation'. YouTube

Normani in the music video for 'Motivation'. YouTube

The former Fifth Harmony member finally released her solo debut track that she co-wrote with Ariana Grande, producer Max Martin, Savan Kotecha and Ilya Salmanzadeh. 'Motivation' is nostalgic in its nod to 2000s R&B , making it a highly enjoyable and peppy number.

Liam Gallagher - 'One of Us'

YouTube

Image from YouTube

Liam Gallagher's 'One of Us' brings rock and gospel together. His unmissable nasal voice is backed by string and gospel vocals as he sings about broken bonds. "Act like you don't remember/You said we'd live forever/ Who do you think you're kidding/ You were only one of us," he sings, referencing Oasis' 'Live Forever' (the band he once fronted).

Arin Ray, Kehlani - 'Change'

Image from YouTube

Image from YouTube

Arin Ray recruits Kehlani in his latest single 'Change', a soulful number which captures the fleeting nature of love. The track, which incorporates 112's 'Only You', is the first that he has has released after debuting with the album Platinum Fire last year.

Miley Cyrus - 'Slide Away'

Cover art of Miley Cyrus's single 'Slide Away'. Image from Twitter

Cover art of Miley Cyrus's single 'Slide Away'. Image from Twitter

From'Wrecking Ball' to 'Malibu' and now 'Slide Away' — Miley Cyrus takes her listeners through a roller-coaster of emotions in these songs about her relationship with Liam Hemsworth. In 'Slide Away', Cyrus mentions their first meeting when she was 17 to their changed, grown up selves unable to fit together anymore. The two recently announced their separation after a six month long marriage.

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2019 18:31:19 IST

tags: arin ray , awake , burna boy , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Jorja Smith , jpegmafia , Kehlani , Liam Gallagher , Liam Hemsworth , Lost and Found , Malibu , normani , OASIS , tkay maidza , Tune In , TuneIn , Wrecking Ball

also see

Jabariya Jodi music review: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra's film offers a soulless, fragmented album, lacking in originality

Jabariya Jodi music review: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra's film offers a soulless, fragmented album, lacking in originality

David Berman, founder and frontman of indie group Silver Jews, dies at 52

David Berman, founder and frontman of indie group Silver Jews, dies at 52

Prada: Alia Bhatt stuns in music video debut with Lamberghini hitmakers The Doorbeen duo

Prada: Alia Bhatt stuns in music video debut with Lamberghini hitmakers The Doorbeen duo