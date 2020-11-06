Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge returns to Mumbai's Maratha Mandir eight months after coronavirus shutdown

The news of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge returning to Maratha Mandir comes after the Maharashtra government allowed the reopening of cinema theatres and multiplexes outside containment zones from 5 November.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer iconic romantic drama Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) is back in cinema theatres in Maharashtra.

Aditya Chopra's debut directorial will start screening at Maratha Mandir in Mumbai again from 6 November, after almost eight months of being shut following the COVID-19 outbreak, reports Asian News International.

Check the announcement here

DDLJ, produced by Yash Chopra, is one of the longest-running and one of the most successful Hindi films of all time.

Earlier this week, the Maharashtra government allowed cinema theatres, drama halls, multiplexes outside containment zones in the state from 5 November. They will be allowed to operate with 50 percent seating capacity.

No eatables will be allowed inside cinema halls and multiplexes and people will have to maintain social distancing and cover their mouth and nose with a face mask.

DDLJ, which released on 20 October 1995, completed 25 years in 2020. It was exhibited in a record, almost-uninterrupted streak since its release.

On the completion of 25 years of DDLJ, Khan and Kajol changed their Twitter profile names to that of their characters Raj and Simran. The actors also switched their profile pictures to the ones from the film.

DDLJ, according to Yash Raj Films (YRF), was made at a budget of Rs 4 crore and in the year 1995, and collected Rs 89 crore in India and Rs 13.50 crore in overseas markets, a total collection of Rs 102.50 crore worldwide.

Last month, it was announced that a bronze statue of Shah Rukh and Kajol would be unveiled at London's Leicester Square in Spring 2021. The statue will be the first-ever from a Bollywood film to be put up in the United Kingdom.