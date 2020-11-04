Entertainment

Maharashtra allows single screens, multiplexes to reopen with 50% capacity from 5 November

Maharashtra has ordered to reopen cinema halls weeks after the centre had announced theaters in the country will be allowed to open with 50 percent capacity.

FP Trending November 04, 2020 18:34:43 IST
Cinema theaters, drama halls, multiplexes in Maharashtra can reopen outside containment zones from 5 November, the state government said on Wednesday.

According to Money Control, Cinema halls, multiplexes and drama theaters will be allowed to operate with 50 percent of seating capacity and no eatables will be allowed inside.

All these establishments were closed since lockdown was imposed to contain coronavirus in March.

Check out the announcement here

The Cultural Affairs Department and local authorities will be issuing the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for reopening of the cinema halls. The department will take into consideration the SOP issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

According to The Indian Express, cinegoers will have to adhere to social distancing norms, wear a face mask and take all precautions.

The decision comes few weeks after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a virtual meeting with prominent multiplex and single-screen owners of the state where he informed that the cultural department is working on SOP for reopening theaters.

Prominent theatre and multiplexes owners of Maharashtra have welcomed the state decision.

Siddharth Jain, Executive Director - INOX Group on behalf of entire cinema exhibition industry thanked the government for allowing movie halls to operate in Maharashtra.

Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi said that the decision on the Maharashtra government is a step towards the resurrection of the film exhibition sector.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta and Anil Sharma also expressed their joy of reopening of cinema halls and multiplexes in Maharashtra.

Earlier in October, the I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the cinema halls in the country will be allowed to open with 50 percent capacity with people maintaining one-seat distance.

