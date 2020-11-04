Maharashtra allows single screens, multiplexes to reopen with 50% capacity from 5 November

Maharashtra has ordered to reopen cinema halls weeks after the centre had announced theaters in the country will be allowed to open with 50 percent capacity.

Cinema theaters, drama halls, multiplexes in Maharashtra can reopen outside containment zones from 5 November, the state government said on Wednesday.

According to Money Control, Cinema halls, multiplexes and drama theaters will be allowed to operate with 50 percent of seating capacity and no eatables will be allowed inside.

All these establishments were closed since lockdown was imposed to contain coronavirus in March.

Check out the announcement here

BIGGG NEWS... Cinema halls / multiplexes in #Maharashtra given permission to reopen by the Government of #Maharashtra from tomorrow [5 Nov 2020]... With 50% of their seating capacity... #OfficialOrder dated 3 Nov 2020. pic.twitter.com/ue2qt2Un4a — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 4, 2020

NOTE... ⭐ Cinema halls / multiplexes to reopen outside containment zones. ⭐ No eatables will be allowed inside cinema halls / multiplexes.#Maharashtra — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 4, 2020

The Cultural Affairs Department and local authorities will be issuing the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for reopening of the cinema halls. The department will take into consideration the SOP issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

According to The Indian Express, cinegoers will have to adhere to social distancing norms, wear a face mask and take all precautions.

The decision comes few weeks after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a virtual meeting with prominent multiplex and single-screen owners of the state where he informed that the cultural department is working on SOP for reopening theaters.

Prominent theatre and multiplexes owners of Maharashtra have welcomed the state decision.

Siddharth Jain, Executive Director - INOX Group on behalf of entire cinema exhibition industry thanked the government for allowing movie halls to operate in Maharashtra.

On behalf of the entire cinema exhibition industry we would like to thank @OfficeofUT & @AmitV_Deshmukh Ji for allowing cinemas to operate in Maharashtra from 5th Nov. Looking forward to the big screens lighting up once again! #LightsCameraAction 🎥 pic.twitter.com/dA4O8b8MY4 — Siddharth Jain (@JainSiddharth_) November 4, 2020

Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi said that the decision on the Maharashtra government is a step towards the resurrection of the film exhibition sector.

Finally, the moment we have waited for! Cinemas in #Maharashtra are permitted to commence operations from tomorrow with 50% occupancy & detailed SOPs will be issued soon. A step towards the resurrection of the film exhibition sector. Thank you @OfficeofUT ji & @AmitV_Deshmukh ji. — Akshaye Rathi / अक्षय राठी (@akshayerathi) November 4, 2020

However, eight months with no income & heavy expenses have left cinemas crippled. The state will need to work closely with the sector to formulate policies that can allow it to reinstate its relevance in #Maharashtra. Hoping for support from @OfficeofUT ji & @AmitV_Deshmukh ji. — Akshaye Rathi / अक्षय राठी (@akshayerathi) November 4, 2020

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta and Anil Sharma also expressed their joy of reopening of cinema halls and multiplexes in Maharashtra.

So finally theatres opening in Maharashtra from 5th November at 50% occupancy. WE HAVE TO BE SAFE. WE HAVE TO WEAR MASKS. WE HAVE TO KEEP SAFE DISTANCE. — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) November 4, 2020

BIGGEST NEWS FOR CINEGOERS OF MUMBAI Cinema in #Maharashtra will reopen from tomorrow that is 5 Nov 2020... With 50% of their seating capacity... #OfficialOrder by govt of #maharashtra ..

dated 3 Nov 2020.

But social distancing is must so keep distance n stay safe ..Enjoy movies — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) November 4, 2020

Earlier in October, the I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the cinema halls in the country will be allowed to open with 50 percent capacity with people maintaining one-seat distance.