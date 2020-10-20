DDLJ turns 25: Shah Rukh, Kajol change handles to Raj and Simran; Twitter India launches emoji in tribute

Shah Rukh Khan said he is 'filled with gratitude' towards his fans for loving DDLJ's Raj and Simran for 25 years.

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol celebrated 25 years since the release of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (often referred to as just DDLJ)

Their Twitter profiles reflected their character names Raj and Simran, and they even switched their profile pictures to the ones from the film. Khan shared snippets of some iconic sequences and wrote that he is "filled with gratitude" towards his fans for loving Raj and Simran for 25 years. Kajol also posted the same video montage and thanked fans for making DDLJ a cultural phenomenon.

Here is the video

Farah Khan tweeted the song 'Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane' the only one she had choreographed. "...It's a huge part of my repertoire," she wrote. Anupam Kher, who played Raj's father, wrote that he was proud to be a part of the cult classic.

Twitter India launched a Swiss cowbell emoji to celebrate the film turning 25. The symbol is significant as a major chunk of DDLJ was shot in Switzerland, like their European journey and the song 'Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main' and 'Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko'.

Only yesterday was it announced that a bronze statue of Khan and Kajol would be unveiled at London's Leicester Square in Spring 2021. It will be the first-ever Bollywood film statue to be put up in the United Kingdom.

According to The Times of India, the statue will depict a scene which was picturised in the heart of the bustling city. The statue will be an addition to the 'Scenes in the Square' movie trail that has installations of Harry Potter, Laurel and Hardy, Gene Kelly from Singin' in the Rain and Wonder Woman.

Kajol told Press Trust of India that when the shooting of DDLJ was on, the team believed they were making a "cool" film together, but never anticipated that the movie would go on to have an everlasting impact on pop culture.

The drama, which marked Aditya Chopra's directorial debut, was produced by veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra.

The film also gave Hindi cinema one of its most iconic on-screen couples in Kajol and Shah Rukh, who later went on to star in hits such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name is Khan, among others.

Widely credited for changing the grammar of Hindi cinema, DDLJ, according to YRF (Yash Raj Films), was made at a budget of Rs 4 crore and in 1995 it collected Rs 89 crore in India and Rs 13.50 crore in overseas markets, a total collection of Rs 102.50 crore worldwide.

In today’s inflation-adjusted value, the film's collection stands at a staggering Rs 455 crore in India and Rs 69 crore in overseas territories, taking the total worldwide collections to Rs 524 crore, the production house said.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)