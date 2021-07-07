'To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero,' Akshay Kumar wrote of Dilip Kumar's demise.

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passed away at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital. Kumar had experienced recent bouts of breathlessness after which he had to be admitted to the hospital twice in the past month. As news of his death broke, actors, politicians and eminent personalities across the board extended their condolences.

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, director Hansal Mehta, South Indian star Chiranjeevi, the defence minister Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, actress Nimrat Kaur, Taapsee Pannu, Sonu Sood, Suhel Seth, comedian turned actor Vir Das were the first to post about the veteran's demise, offering their prayers for his soul.

T 3958 - An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written , it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar' ..

My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss ..

Deeply saddened .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 7, 2021

Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken.

Deepest condolences to Sairaji#DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/Il8qaMOOhf — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 7, 2021

To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/dVwV7CUfxh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 7, 2021

And he ascends towards the heaven. What a legacy! — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 7, 2021

An Era comes to an END in the Indian Film Industry.Deeply Saddened by the passing of LEGEND #DilipKumar Saab. One of the GREATEST Actors India has ever produced,an Acting Institution & a National Treasure. Enthralled the world for several decades.May his soul Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/f5Wb7ATs6T — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 7, 2021

From God we have come and to Him is our return.The greatest indian actor(in most opinions),legend,and #OG passes on. An inspiration and reference for most actors after him. Thankfully he will be alive in the wonderful world of cinema.Thank you and RIP #DilipSaab #DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/KAC2Aespue — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) July 7, 2021

The greatest. There will never be another Dilip Kumar. pic.twitter.com/SqQyykrPe9 — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 7, 2021

The end of an era, RIP Dilip Kumar Sahab, your legacy will live on forever!#DilipKumar #RIPDilipKumar pic.twitter.com/fIkhe7Xuv3 — Salman Khan Films (@SKFilmsOfficial) July 7, 2021

Deeply saddened to learn about Dilip Sahab

I was blessed by him in a flight in late 90’s when he complimented me in Punjabi for wearing yellow turban and kurta pajama in #BoloTaRaRa

He was and will always remain a legend!

आप रहेंगे करोड़ों दिलों में ज़िंदा, हमेशा!#DilipKumar — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) July 7, 2021

End Of An Era!

#DilipKumar Sahab!

You will always be missed pic.twitter.com/wYBdC29qzP — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) July 7, 2021

Today marks the end of an era, as we lost the brightest star of Indian Cinema. You will always live in our hearts Dilip Sahab. Rest in Peace! #DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/oPgxkGVWkL — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) July 7, 2021

Shri Dilip Kumar ji was an outstanding actor, a true thespian who was well regarded by everyone for his exemplary contribution to the Indian film industry. His performances in films like Ganga Jamuna touched a chord in millions of cinegoers. I’m Deeply anguished by his demise. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 7, 2021

My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & fans of Dilip Kumar ji. His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/H8NDxLU630 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 7, 2021

हिंदी फ़िल्म जगत के मशहूर अभिनेता दिलीप कुमार जी का चले जाना बॉलीवुड के एक अध्याय की समाप्ति है। युसुफ़ साहब का शानदार अभिनय कला जगत में एक विश्वविद्यालय के समान था। वो हम सबके दिलों में ज़िंदा रहेंगे। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें। विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि pic.twitter.com/PEUlqSYk3i — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 7, 2021

Legends don't go anywhere, They just change the stage.#RipDilipKumar sir. pic.twitter.com/UAbhEgMQ5C — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 7, 2021

Great actor. Great career. Inspiration to many. #DilipKumar — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 7, 2021

One of the greatest actors the world has ever known has left us. A giant tree has fallen. I pray for the soul of legend #DilipKumar sahab. I also pray today's generation learns about and celebrates him. He is forever. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UKetoz8KIM — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) July 7, 2021

The emperor of acting.

Artists never die. They just change roles.

Alvida #DilipKumar sahab. pic.twitter.com/hqcg4ScScx — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 7, 2021

We lost a legend. Rest in peace #DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/ocu9hrhD99 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) July 7, 2021

#DilipKumar ji we will miss you. Deepest condolences to #SairaBanu ji & the family May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/jvLQVQZK7j — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) July 7, 2021

Rest in peace you wonderful wonderful genius…#DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/tSiBMBvyuG — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) July 7, 2021