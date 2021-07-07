Entertainment

Dilip Kumar passes away at 98: Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu offer condolences

'To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero,' Akshay Kumar wrote of Dilip Kumar's demise.

FP Staff July 07, 2021 08:48:12 IST
Dilip Kumar passes away at 98: Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu offer condolences

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passed away at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital. Kumar had experienced recent bouts of breathlessness after which he had to be admitted to the hospital twice in the past month. As news of his death broke, actors, politicians and eminent personalities across the board extended their condolences.

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, director Hansal Mehta, South Indian star Chiranjeevi, the defence minister Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, actress Nimrat Kaur, Taapsee Pannu, Sonu Sood, Suhel Seth, comedian turned actor Vir Das were the first to post about the veteran's demise, offering their prayers for his soul.

(Also Read: Remembering Dilip Kumar: 'Ude Jab Jab' to 'Pyar Kita Toh Darna Kya', his most memorable songs)

(Also Read: Dilip Kumar's best onscreen moments: From Mughal-e-Azam to Devdas, his greatest roles [Photos])

(Also Read: Dilip Kumar's best performances: From Devdas to Naya Daur, 10 roles that defined the actor)

See the posts

 

Updated Date: July 07, 2021 11:30:05 IST

TAGS:

also read

BMC wants to demarcate portion of Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu bungalow to widen road
Entertainment

BMC wants to demarcate portion of Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu bungalow to widen road

The BMC had notified Amitabh Bachchan in 2017 along with seven other property owners about the widening road work in Juhu

Dilip Kumar passes away at 98: A brief history of veteran actor's love story with Saira Banu
Entertainment

Dilip Kumar passes away at 98: A brief history of veteran actor's love story with Saira Banu

“I simply stepped forward and shook her hand and for us time stood still,” Dilip Kumar had famously written in his memoir about his first meeting with Saira Banu.

Dilip Kumar still in ICU, but stable, says Saira Banu; veteran actor may be discharged in two days
Entertainment

Dilip Kumar still in ICU, but stable, says Saira Banu; veteran actor may be discharged in two days

Dilip Kumar was taken to a Mumbai hospital on 29 June, to "address medical issues" related to old age after he complained of "breathlessness".