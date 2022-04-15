Vineet Kumar Singh, Akshay Oberoi and Urvashi Rautela express excitement for Dil Hai Gray first look posters.

Dil Hai Gray is set to be released in July 2022. Akshay Oberoi, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Urvashi Rautela play significant parts in the film. Susi Ganesan directs the film, which is produced by M. Ramesh Reddy.

The film tells the story of Vineet, an honest police officer who is requested to record the calls of politically and economically influential persons. Many people's hearts will be harmed if secrets are revealed. The film's title alludes to the fact that not everything is black and white, that there is no right or wrong at all times, and that some things are just grey, much like one's feelings when exposed to certain truths.

The first look posters for Vineet, Akshay, and Urvashi were revealed just recently, and that has most definitely added to the excitement around the film, especially for a crime drama like this.

Talking about the movie, Vineet says, ''The premise of the movie is rather interesting and I am looking forward to the response that the first looks at posters receive. This is something that I haven't done before, and that's what truly makes this a rather exciting project for me, along with the fact that I get to work with the likes of Susi and Ramesh sir .''

Meanwhile, Akshay went on to say, ''When I first heard about the character, I didn't have to think twice before saying yes. The shades to my character will definitely allow me to tap into unexplored territory as an actor, and there couldn't be any better story for me to do that.''

Urvashi adds, ''The movie's premise is what had my attention and I think people will enjoy what the film has to offer. Since the subject of the movie is rather intriguing, it sure has managed to already pump me up and I hope the first look posters will only add to everyone's excitement.''

The film is set to hit the screens in July this year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.