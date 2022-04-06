Susi Ganeshan’s “Dil Hai Gray “ produced by national award-winning producer M Ramesh reddy will be arriving in theatres in July 2022.

Crime related films have been grabbing a lot of attention of the fans and now, viewers can gear up for another movie to watch out for. Dil Hai Gray features Vineet Kumar Singh, Akshay Oberoi, and Urvashi Rautela in pivotal roles. Produced by M. Ramesh Reddy, the movie is written by Susi Ganesan, Tariq Mohammad and Navin Prakash .

The movie draws its title from how every human has two sides to themselves when exposed to certain situations, and while some stand the test of time, some don't. While further details about the movie are kept under wraps, the premise is most definitely relevant.

Talking about the film, producer Ramesh Reddy says, ''The association has been wonderful and much like all other work I associate with, the story is the true hero of Dil Hai Gray too. Films that have a strong and impactful subject line are the ones that best resonate with me, and thanks to Susi and team, this is one such movie.''

Further, adding to the above, director Susi says, ''The relevance of the movie and entire backdrop that it is based on makes the movie crucial in present day and age. At a time where there's so much happening online, the movie will most definitely be a tool to not just narrate the story, but also spread awareness on Cyber Crime that is a major threat to Humanity and reflects a flaw in our system as a society. We are glad to have associated with M. Ramesh Reddy and everyone else on board.''

