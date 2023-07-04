Monica Bellucci is best known for her movies like Malena, Irreversible, Spectre, The Passion of the Christ, Mafia Mamma, The Matrix Reloaded, among others. Bellucci, 58, was recently in the news for confirming her relationship with 68-year-old American filmmaker Tim Burton. The two also enjoyed a date night in London recently.

According to Filmfare when Monica Bellucci was asked about Shah Rukh Khan and who among the Indian actors were her favourites, she said, “I know the faces but not all the names. I love Shah Rukh Khan. He’s a beautiful man.” Bellucci added, “He’s sensual. He’s yummy.”

The actress further added, “I love Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too. She’s the actress with the beautiful green eyes. I had the privilege of meeting her in Cannes. She’s sweet.” When asked if she watched Hindi movies, Bellucci stated, “I’ve watched quite a lot of Hindi films. Indian films are all over the world. My favourite film is Shekhar Kapur’s Bandit Queen.”

Monica Bellucci at the time added, “I loved the way it was filmed and I wish I had been part of it. I’d love to work with an Indian director but it depends on the role I’m offered. Then I’ll be visiting India for the first time.”

And many are not aware of the fact that Monica Bellucci was once also offered the role of Sonia Gandhi in the supposed Rajiv Gandhi biopic. Speaking on the same, she said, “They did ask me but at that time the script wasn’t ready. So I wasn’t keen on working on the project.”

