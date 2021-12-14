Did you know Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha has been shot in 100 locations? Details here
Laal Singh Chaddha was shot for nearly 200 days, making it the most number of days Aamir Khan has shot for a film since Lagaan.
Superstar Aamir Khan is all set to treat the audiences once again with the cinematic magic on screen with Laal Singh Chaddha. The film was shot for nearly 200 days, making it the most number of days Aamir Khan has shot for a film since Lagaan. After a delay due to COVID-19 , the film is finally slated for April 2022 release.
Aamir Khan has left no stone unturned for the film. But did you know that the film was shot in over 100 locations across India? You read the right! The film takes audiences through events in India’s history that unfold through the perspective of Laal Singh Chaddha, a man who has a great understanding of emotions.
“Laal Singh Chaddha has been shot extensively across the country. While Aamir is known to go all out for his characters and disconnect from the rest, this commitment was truly significant as it required 200 days of his time, not to mention traveling across 100 locations. The superstar has never compromised on the quality and output of his content and films and went the extra mile for Laal Singh Chaddha," a source tells us.
The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan and it will release on Baisakhi 2022.
also read
Even if I wasn’t Suniel Shetty’s son, criticism would still be there: Ahan Shetty
'I'm very happy that I can carry this legacy forward and even if I get 20 percent of the respect that my father has earned, I would be very happy,' says Ahan Shetty.
Money Heist Season 5 Part 2, Atrangi Re, Aarya Season 2: What's streaming on Netflix, Hotstar in December
What's streaming in December: Other titles include #RaveenaTandon's Aranyak, Don't Look Up, and Emily In Paris Season 2.
Flashback | Sharmila Tagore opens up on success after marriage: 'I was never a victim of stardom'
"I think it is believed that a certain section of the audience doesn’t like to see an actress when she’s married. But I feel if you give them a good story and a good film, they cannot ignore you," says Sharmila Tagore in an exclusive interview on her 77th birthday.