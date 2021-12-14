Laal Singh Chaddha was shot for nearly 200 days, making it the most number of days Aamir Khan has shot for a film since Lagaan.

Superstar Aamir Khan is all set to treat the audiences once again with the cinematic magic on screen with Laal Singh Chaddha. The film was shot for nearly 200 days, making it the most number of days Aamir Khan has shot for a film since Lagaan. After a delay due to COVID-19 , the film is finally slated for April 2022 release.

Aamir Khan has left no stone unturned for the film. But did you know that the film was shot in over 100 locations across India? You read the right! The film takes audiences through events in India’s history that unfold through the perspective of Laal Singh Chaddha, a man who has a great understanding of emotions.

“Laal Singh Chaddha has been shot extensively across the country. While Aamir is known to go all out for his characters and disconnect from the rest, this commitment was truly significant as it required 200 days of his time, not to mention traveling across 100 locations. The superstar has never compromised on the quality and output of his content and films and went the extra mile for Laal Singh Chaddha," a source tells us.

The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan and it will release on Baisakhi 2022.