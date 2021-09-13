While Aamir Khan shot for Laal Singh Chaddha earlier this year in Ladakh, Kareena Kapoor Khan returns to the film's set after 10 months.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan have resumed shooting for their upcoming Christmas theatrical release Laal Singh Chaddha in Mumbai.

While Aamir last shot for the film earlier this year when he wrapped up the Ladakh schedule with Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, Kareena has returned to the set 10 months after wrapping her previous schedule in October 2020. She announced her second pregnancy in August 2020 and resumed shooting for the film the next month.

Filming during the pandemic, Kareena had described the experience as "intense but poignant."

Check out Kareena's Instagram post from October 2020

When Aamir resumed shooting in Ladakh earlier this year, his crew was criticised for allegedly littering the place. However, his banner Aamir Khan Productions denied the claims.

Last year, Aamir also shot for the film in Turkey, and met first lady Emine Erdogan there, again inviting polarised response for the move.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi adaptation of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar-winning 1994 coming-of-age film Forrest Gump. It will see Aamir take on the titular role played memorably by Tom Hanks in the original film. Written by Aamir's Rang De Basanti co-star Atul Kulkarni, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Mona Singh, who co-starred with Aamir in Rajkumar Hirani's 2009 buddy comedy 3 Idiots.