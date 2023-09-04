Shah Rukh Khan and Lady Superstar Nayanthara’s Jawan is scheduled to release theatrically on 7 September in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The much-anticipated trailer for Atlee’s action-packed film was released on Thursday and advance bookings are in full swing. According to Bollywood Hungama’s report, Jawan is one of the most expensive films in India with a budget of Rs 300 crore. Now, reports are rife that Nayanthara, who is set to make her Bollywood debut with the film, charged a whopping amount for Jawan.

According to speculation, the actor has been paid Rs 11 crore for Jawan. There has been no statement from Nayanthara or the team of Jawan regarding the matter.

Nayanthara’s career

Nayanthara is widely known for her acting prowess in the South film industry. She debuted with Manassinakkare in 2003, which was a commercial hit. Later, the Chandramukhi star became a leader in women-centric movies with Anaamika, Maya, Airaa, and Netrikann, among others.

Nayanthara and husband-director Vignesh Shivan fell in love on the sets of the 2015 movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and tied the knot in June 2022. Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth were among the few guests who attended the lavish ceremony in Mahabalipuram.

The couple welcomed their twin boys, Uyir and Ulag, via surrogacy in October.

Nayanthara’s Instagram debut

Nayanthara was recently in the news for her grand Instagram debut, just days before the release of her action-drama-based movie. The 38-year-old Tamil star posted a reel featuring her twin sons alongside her.

The Bigil star has already amassed over 18 lakh followers and counting.

The actress also posted a trailer for the upcoming movie Jawan on Instagram, captioned the post, “My First With My Favvvv @iamsrk. A lot of love, passion, and hard work has gone into making this film. Hope you like it and keep showering the love as always.”

Jawan trailer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

The upcoming thriller will be Shah Rukh Khan’s second film this year following the record-breaking release of Pathaan in January. While the film’s plot is under wraps, the Don star is playing a dual role. Based on the trailer, SRK’s character hijacks the Mumbai Metro with a six-women squad. Nayanthara, on the other hand, will play the role of a police officer in the film.

Based on records by industry tracker Sacnilk, Jawan sold 2,00,454 tickets worth Rs 6.84 crore on Friday, less than 24 hours after tickets were on sale.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan features Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu, Priyamani, Deepika Padukone and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.