Dia Mirza reveals she did Bheed for her 'children', thanks director Anubhav Sinha for making her a part of this story
Shot in black and white, Bheed is written and directed and produced by Anubhav Sinha set during the events of the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown in India.
Actor Dia Mirza, who plays the nuanced role of a harried mother caught in a lockdown gridlock in Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Bheed‘ thanked the director on her social media handles. She wrote, “Thank you @anubhavsinhaa, hazaar baar thank you for making me a part of this story.
View this post on Instagram
“Posting a heartwarming picture with her son, she also reminded young mothers that seeking creative fulfilment in their chosen spheres should not evoke guilt because joyful moms tend to raise happier children. She added, “I did this movie for our children. So they can watch it some day and learn the power of empathy.”
‘Bheed‘ which opened for the audience on March 24 narrates the harrowing story of migrant workers who in the absence of any work or means of sustenance in cities post the 2020 lockdown had to return to their villages, sometimes on foot and had to face hunger, illness and apathy.
Shot in black and white, Bheed is written and directed and produced by Anubhav Sinha set during the events of the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown in India. The film also features Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Kritika Kamra, Ashutosh Rana, Pankaj Kapur and others in prominent roles.
The film locked horns with Keanu Reeves’ biggie John Wick: Chapter 4 at the box office.
