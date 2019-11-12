Dhanush's upcoming film Pattas to reportedly clash with Rajinikanth’s Darbar on Pongal weekend in 2020

Dhanush, who is riding high on the success of Asuran, has begun shooting for final leg of R Senthil Kumar's Pattas. The team is eyeing the release for next year possibly on Pongal. However, according to Hindustan Times, Rajinikanth’s Darbar, which has been confirmed to hit the screens on Pongal 2020, may clash with son-in-law Dhanush’s Pattas.

Early this year, in July, Dhanush shared the first look poster from his film on his 36th birthday. The still reveals the actor wearing bright tinted sunglasses and green shirt as he stands against a vibrant and colourful backdrop.

Pattas is bankrolled and presented by Sathya Jyoti Films. The News Minute writes that cinematographer Om Prakash, who has worked with Dhanush in films like Maari, Anegan and Maari 2, will be behind the camera for this project as well. Vivek and Mervin will compose the film's music.

Also starring Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada, it was previously reported that Pattas will feature the actor in a dual role.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s action film Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss, is one of the most-anticipated films of 2020. The film will see superstar return to screens in a cop avatar after almost 25 years. The last time the actor donned khaki was for 1992 Tamil action-entertainer Pandian. The film will be dubbed and released in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam simultaneously along with the original Tamil version. On 7 November, the motion poster of Darbar was released in all four languages.

Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Dalip Tahil, Soori, Harish Uthaman, Jeeva, Manobala, Suman, Anandaraj, Rao Ramesh, Bose Venkat, Prakash Raj, Nawab Shah, and Yogi Babu are also part of the cast. This film marks Suniel Shetty's Tamil film debut. He will be playing the antagonist alongside Prateik Babbar.

The film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Santosh Sivan is the cinematographer while Sreekar Prasad is the editor. Darbar is Rajinikanth's third project with Lyca after 2.0 and Kaala.

