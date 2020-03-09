Dhanush to collaborate with brother Selvaraghavan for fifth time with sequel to 2006 film, Pudhupettai

Dhanush is set to collaborate with brother and filmmaker Selvaraghavan in Pudhupettai 2, a sequel to their 2006 gangster cult classic. The director made this surprise announcement at an event, the video of which has been making the rounds on social media.

"I’m revealing for my fans, and because it is the college where I completed my engineering. After NGK, I’m working on a film with Dhanush. As we were discussing on what film it could be, we decided on doing Pudhupettai 2," he can be heard saying in the video, reports The Hindu. The report also adds that in February, Selvaraghavan had said that he was adding finishing touches to his next script.

Dhanush and Selvaraghavan, who had previously worked together in films such as Thulluvadho Ilamai, Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna, will reunite after eight years for the forthcoming film. Selvaraghavan's last outing was the political action flick, NGK, starring Suriya, Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet. The film, however, failed to create waves at the box office.

Pudhupettai focuses on a young boy named Kokki Kumar from the streets of Chennai, who joins a gang and eventually rises to power after joining hands with crooked politicians. The film also stars Sneha, Sonia Agarwal, Bala Singh and Azhagam Perumal. Selvaraghavan co-wrote the script alongside Balakumaran. Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the music of the film, which is now regarded as one of Selvaraghavan's best ventures.

Dhanush was recently seen in the commercial Pattas, written and directed by R Senthil Kumar. His upcoming releases include Jagame Thanthiram with Petta director Karthik Subbaraj, a rural-based action drama film titled Karnan and his third Hindi film Atrangi Re. Touted to be a romantic drama, the film also has Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan.

