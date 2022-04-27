The Gray Man marks the second international project of Dhanush after The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, which released in 2018.

And it's a special day for all Dhanush fans as the first look of the actor has been shared by the makers of The Gray Man on social media. Talking about his look, the Atrangi Re star looks fierce and action-packed mode as we see him on a car's roof with a cut on his forehead. His intense avatar definitely raises our anticipation for this project.

The mega-budget Netlflix movie is directed by the Russo Brothers, Anthony and Joe Russo, who are known for delivering the biggest blockbuster of all time, Avengers: Endgame. The Gray Man also features Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor and Scott Haze in prominent roles.

Based on Mark Greaney's debut novel of the same name, the film is written by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, "The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it."

Produced by Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca and Chris Castaldi, the film is set to release on July 22 on Netflix.

