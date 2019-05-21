You are here:

The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir: Dhanush's Hollywood debut to release in India on 21 June

FP Staff

May 21, 2019 13:28:54 IST

Dhanush's first international venture, the English-French language film The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir is all set to hit Indian screens. Directed by Ken Scott, this comedy-adventure film will release on 21 June in India, United States, Canada, UK, Singapore, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Nepal.

Dhanush in a still from the film | Press Release

Dhanush also took to Twitter to share the release date, stating that the Tamil Version of the film is called Pakkiri.

"I could not have asked for better more exciting partners when I started this extraordinary journey. I know this very unique film is in safe hands with Golden Ratio, AA Films and YNOTX's teams," says Producer Aditi Anand.

Based on the book by Romain Puértolas, the film is about an Indian street magician's journey to Paris. The film deals with the problems of immigrants across the world. Despite handling a rather sensitive and gloomy subject, the film seems to be filled with lighthearted humour.

