The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir: Dhanush's Hollywood debut to release in India on 21 June

Dhanush's first international venture, the English-French language film The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir is all set to hit Indian screens. Directed by Ken Scott, this comedy-adventure film will release on 21 June in India, United States, Canada, UK, Singapore, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Nepal.

Dhanush also took to Twitter to share the release date, stating that the Tamil Version of the film is called Pakkiri.

Delighted to share with all of you that my first International Film #TheExtraordinaryJourneyOfTheFakir is releasing in India, United States, Canada, UK, Singapore, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Nepal on the 21st of June. Thrilled to share this very special journey with all my fans. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) May 21, 2019

"I could not have asked for better more exciting partners when I started this extraordinary journey. I know this very unique film is in safe hands with Golden Ratio, AA Films and YNOTX's teams," says Producer Aditi Anand.

Based on the book by Romain Puértolas, the film is about an Indian street magician's journey to Paris. The film deals with the problems of immigrants across the world. Despite handling a rather sensitive and gloomy subject, the film seems to be filled with lighthearted humour.

Updated Date: May 21, 2019 13:28:54 IST

