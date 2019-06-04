The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir trailer: Dhanush's charlatan goes on a whirlwind tour across the globe

Dhanush takes his viewers on a whirlwind tour across the globe in the official trailer of his first international venture, The Extraordinary Journey of a Fakir. The film is all set to hit theatres in India, United States, Canada, UK, Singapore, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Nepal on 21 June.

Dhanush's character Ajatashatru Lavash Patel, born in Mumbai, realises that he is poor early on in his life. The next few decades are then spent earning a living by tricking simple-folk. Then, the charming charlatan embarks on an extraordinary journey in search of a father he never knew. As he travels from India to France, UK, Spain, Italy and Libya, what was supposed to be a simple journey to Paris turns into a veritable odyssey. Bérénice Bejo, Barkhad Abdi, Erin Moriarty and Gérard Jugnot are seen in supporting roles.

Speaking about his debut in international cinema, Dhanush told Firstpost, " It was a great learning experience for me. I wanted to understand how things work there, their take on filmmaking. It was fascinating to meet so many people from different industries and countries. [It made me realise that] deep down, once the initial phase is done, we are all the same, all over the world."

Dhanush, who confirmed that he will soon be collaborating with Aanand L Rai for an upcoming project, also spoke about why he has not worked in Bollywood after 2015 film Shamitabh. "I'm probably waiting for the right script. I will be teaming up with Anand L Rai in some time. I'll be doing a Hindi film and it will be announced soon."

While French composer Nicolas Errera has composed the music of the film, Amit Trivedi has contributed three songs to the soundtrack. The Tamil version of the film is titled Vazhkaiya Thedi Naanum Ponaen.

Based on French author Romain Puértolas’ best-selling 2014 French novel, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe, the Indo-French co-production is directed by Canadian filmmaker Ken Scott. Luc Bossi, best known for co-writing the French romance tragedy Mood Indigo, has written Fakir along with Romain Puértolas.

The Extraordinary Journey of a Fakir released in France on 18 May, 2018 and had performed exceptionally well at the box office. The film also marked Dhanush's Cannes debut and and also had its Victorian premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

(With inputs from Simran Singh)

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2019 13:40:15 IST

