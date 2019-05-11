Dhanush completes 17 years in film industry, expresses gratitude to fans for 'unconditional faith'

Dhanush, who completed 17 years in the film industry on 10 May (Friday), took to Twitter to share an emotional post for his fans. The actor said he was thankful for their unwavering support over the years. The actor made his debut with Selvaraghavan's directed Thulluvadho Ilamai in 2002. Since then, Dhanush has gone on to play a wide range of characters on screen.

In his post, the actor said that while he is not a "perfect person," it was his fans' faith and love that drives him to be the "best possible version" of himself. "It feels like yesterday that you opened your hearts to the clueless young boy who didn't even know if he had it in him to become an actor, let alone a star. Looking back at this roller coaster of a career, I'm filled with the deepest sense of gratitude for your faith in me (sic)," he wrote.

Dhanush also acknowledged a fan art congratulating him on the milestone in his career.

17 years !! Thank you all 🙏🙏🙏pic.twitter.com/nAcqNjy19g — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) May 10, 2019

He made his Bollywood debut opposite Sonam Kapoor in Aanand L Rai's Raanjhana. His upcoming projects including Vetrimaaran's Asuran opposite Malayalam actress Manju Warrier and RS Durai Senthilkumar's directorial. Dhanush also played lead in his first international venture, the English-French language film, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir. The film recently won the audience award for Best Comedy at the Barcelona Sant-Jordi International Film Festival.

Updated Date: May 11, 2019 11:12:41 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.