Dhanush's The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir wins audience award at Barcelona Sant-Jordi International Film Festival

Dhanush's international venture, the English-French language film The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir has bagged the audience award for Best Comedy at the Barcelona Sant-Jordi International Film Festival. Based on Romain Puertolas’s bestselling French novel The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe, the film has been directed bv Ken Scott.

Dhanush plays Ajatashatru Lavash Patel, a charming charlatan from Mumbai, who embarks on an extraordinary journey in search of a father he never knew. As he travels from India to France, UK, Spain, Italy and Libya, what was supposed to be a simple journey to Paris turns into a veritable odyssey. Bérénice Bejo, Barkhad Abdi, Erin Moriarty and Gérard Jugnot are seen in supporting roles.

While French composer Nicolas Errera has composed the music of the film, Amit Trivedi has contributed three songs to the soundtrack. The Tamil version of the film is titled Vazhkaiya Thedi Naanum Ponaen.

The Extraordinary Journey of a Fakir released in France on 18 May, 2018 and had performed exceptionally well at the box office. The film also marked Dhanush's Cannes debut and and also had its Victorian premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

Updated Date: May 03, 2019 14:48:16 IST

