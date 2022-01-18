Here are the top news of the day.

Dhanush, Aishwaryaa announce separation after '18 years of togetherness': 'We stand at a place where our paths separate'

South star Dhanush on Monday announced separation from his filmmaker wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth after 18 years of marriage. Dhanush and Aishwarya, daughter of megastar Rajinikanth, tied the knot in 2004 and are parents to two sons, Yatra and Linga, who were born in 2006 and 2010, respectively. Dhanush, 38, and Aishwaryaa, 40, shared a note announcing their separation on their respective social media accounts. "Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Read more

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein: Tahir Raj Bhasin is what Shah Rukh Khan could have been in a Netflix show

Tahir Raj Bhasin's layered performance reminds one of what Shah Rukh Khan could have achieved had he been given the luxury of six hours of runtime to build a character and live through the conflict. Read More

The rise and rise of Pushpa: How Allu Arjun film's Hindi dubbed version became pandemic's most successful Indian release

'Pushpa’s incredible, sleeper success proves the pan-India Baahubali formula was not a fluke:' trade analysts weigh in on what made the Hindi dubbed version of Allu Arjun's film a bigger box office success than the original Telugu version. Read More

Kriti Sanon on body shaming in Bollywood: 'Was told to line my lips, and that my nostrils flare up when I smile'

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has time and again proved her skills. She has managed to impress the audience with her performances in many films. However, the actor has faced body shaming. You read that right. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Sanon mentioned that she was also judged on various parameters of beauty in the industry. She spoke about rising above the unnecessary and unrealistic beauty standards in Bollywood. Read More

Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey to become first film to release amid third COVID-19 wave; details here

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who was one of the first stars to release his film Bell Bottom in theatres after the second wave of COVID-19 in 2021, is all set to return to theatres in 2022. While many films like RRR and Jersey postponed their release dates due to the rise of COVID-19 cases during the early days of the year, Akshay has announced that his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey will release in theatres in March. Read More