I hope we do justice to Sairat and people come out of theatres happy, says Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan

With Dharma Productions' upcoming film Dhadak, the Hindi film industry is all set to welcome two star kids — Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor. While Khatter has already made a noticeable debut with Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds, Kapoor will make her debut with Dhadak.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, of the Dulhania series fame, Dhadak is an adaptation of Nagaraj Manjule's blockbuster Marathi film Sairat. Talking more about the film and his experience of working with two newcomers, Khaitan revealed that his film Dhadak is not a remake of Sairat and that he has added his own elements in the film. "I just hope we do justice to Sairat and people come out of the theatre happy," says Khaitan in an interview with Mumbai Mirror.

More recently, the media, and subsequently Bollywood, has woken up to the conversation around nepotism; there have always been claims of people with certain connections and lineage allegedly getting preference over outsiders in the film industry. On working with star kids like Kapoor and Khatter, Khaitan said, "I don’t believe in these expectations. If the audience accepts them as their characters, only then will they receive love.”

He also revealed that both the actors had accompanied him for the recce of various locations and that helped them understand the soul of their characters even better. They had reportedly prepped for their parts six months before the film went into production, adds the Mumbai Mirror report.

Dhadak is all set to hit the screens on 20 July.

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2018 14:13 PM