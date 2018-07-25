Dhadak box office collection: Janhvi, Ishaan's film earns Rs 4.76 cr on Tuesday, taking total to Rs 43.95 cr

After a strong box office performance on its opening weekend, Dhadak has continued to do well on the following weekdays, earning Rs 4.76 crore on Tuesday.

The Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer recorded a box office collection of Rs 33.67 crore on its debut weekend and raked in Rs 5.52 cr more on Monday. Its sustained performance on Tuesday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports, brings its total to Rs 43.95 crore.

#Dhadak is trending very well on weekdays... Biz on Mon and Tue indicates it has sustained beyond its opening weekend... Emerges a HIT... Fri 8.71 cr, Sat 11.04 cr, Sun 13.92 cr, Mon 5.52 cr, Tue 4.76 cr. Total: ₹ 43.95 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 25, 2018

#Dhadak - Overseas - Total till Tue: approx $ 1.68 mn [₹ 11.55 cr]... North America: $ 498k UAE-GCC: $ 506k UK-Ireland: $ 200k ANZ: $ 176k Some territories yet to report. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 25, 2018

The film's international collection over five days, since its release, is a commendable Rs 11.55 crore (approx $1.68 mn) for a Bollywood release. These estimates are, however, only calculated from its collections in North America, UAE-GCC, UK-Ireland and Australia-New Zealand territories.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, the film has created quite a buzz. It made more than the opening day total of Student of the Year, which amounted to Rs 8 crore. Dhadak marks the Bollywood debut of star kids Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter; much like, Student of the Year was the debut movie of star kids Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

Janhvi, daughter of late actor Sridevi, plays a girl belonging to the erstwhile royal family based in Udaipur. Her co-star Ishaan Khatter, who is relatively more experienced having made his debut with Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds, plays her star crossed lover.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak — a Hindi adaptation of critically-acclaimed Marathi film Sairat that explored the themes of caste divide and honour killing — hit theatres on 20 July.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 15:09 PM