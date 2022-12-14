Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has kept her fans on edge about her relationship status with close friend and co-actor Vishal Singh for the past several days now. While a few months back, a few pictures left fans confused about whether the actress got engaged with her Saath Nibhaana Saathiya co-star, now it seems that Devoleena has finally tied the knot with her ‘mystery’ groom. Pictures and videos of the actress being dressed as a bride have been going viral on the internet and have left fans wondering about who she got hitched to.

Notably, this came after several photos and videos from what seemed to be Devoleena’s haldi ceremony went viral. The Bong beauty was seen wearing a yellow-coloured ethnic outfit with traditional Bengali bangles (Shakha Pola) and was seen alongside her close friend, Vishal Singh. Many of her friends also shared photos from the haldi ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal Singh (विशाल सिंह) (@vishal.singh786)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmi Singh (@rashmisingh_09)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ❣️devoleena❣️ (@my_idol_devo)



While fans were still decoding the story behind the haldi pictures, now the ‘bride’ herself has dropped pictures of her bridal look. Dressed in a red gorgeous saree, Devoleena not only flaunted her ‘choodha’ but also showed off her mehendi along with a mangalsutra on her neck and ‘sindoor’ on her forehead.

Taking to her IG stories, the actress shared several photos from her big day.

Check:

https://www.instagram.com/stories/devoleena/2992794554020848413/

https://www.instagram.com/stories/devoleena/2992813412744164566/

https://www.instagram.com/stories/devoleena/2992898443348970975/

https://www.instagram.com/stories/devoleena/2992898891460111138/

Among these pictures, we could also spot a photo of Devoleena holding her partner’s hand as they flaunted their wedding rings. On the other hand, Vishal also shared a photo of himself standing with Devoleena as the two dressed up in traditional attires. As per media reports, the actress opted for a simple court marriage.

Notably, no official statement has been issued by the actress but fans are already guessing that she must have gotten married to her close friend, Vishal Singh. Some also believe that it can be a publicity stunt by the actress.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.