Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets married in a secret ceremony, bridal pictures of the actress go viral
While a few months back, a few pictures left fans confused about whether the actress got engaged with her Saath Nibhaana Saathiya co-star, now it seems that Devoleena has finally tied the knot with her 'mystery' groom.
Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has kept her fans on edge about her relationship status with close friend and co-actor Vishal Singh for the past several days now. While a few months back, a few pictures left fans confused about whether the actress got engaged with her Saath Nibhaana Saathiya co-star, now it seems that Devoleena has finally tied the knot with her ‘mystery’ groom. Pictures and videos of the actress being dressed as a bride have been going viral on the internet and have left fans wondering about who she got hitched to.
Notably, this came after several photos and videos from what seemed to be Devoleena’s haldi ceremony went viral. The Bong beauty was seen wearing a yellow-coloured ethnic outfit with traditional Bengali bangles (Shakha Pola) and was seen alongside her close friend, Vishal Singh. Many of her friends also shared photos from the haldi ceremony.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
While fans were still decoding the story behind the haldi pictures, now the ‘bride’ herself has dropped pictures of her bridal look. Dressed in a red gorgeous saree, Devoleena not only flaunted her ‘choodha’ but also showed off her mehendi along with a mangalsutra on her neck and ‘sindoor’ on her forehead.
Taking to her IG stories, the actress shared several photos from her big day.
Check:
https://www.instagram.com/stories/devoleena/2992794554020848413/
https://www.instagram.com/stories/devoleena/2992813412744164566/
https://www.instagram.com/stories/devoleena/2992898443348970975/
https://www.instagram.com/stories/devoleena/2992898891460111138/
Among these pictures, we could also spot a photo of Devoleena holding her partner’s hand as they flaunted their wedding rings. On the other hand, Vishal also shared a photo of himself standing with Devoleena as the two dressed up in traditional attires. As per media reports, the actress opted for a simple court marriage.
Notably, no official statement has been issued by the actress but fans are already guessing that she must have gotten married to her close friend, Vishal Singh. Some also believe that it can be a publicity stunt by the actress.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan courts controversy after actor's old video goes viral, watch
After the video of SRK speaking for Pakistan surfaced, many called out against his film, Pathaan.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares 'transformation' video of his look from Haddi; fans left impressed
A noir revenge drama film, Haddi will feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role/ The movie is expected to release next year.
Veteran actress Veena Kapoor killed by son over property dispute, actress Nilu Kohli reveals shocking details
While she allegedly died after being hit by a baseball bat on her head, her son drove away from the city and further dumped the body of the elderly actress in a river in Maharashtra's Raigad district.