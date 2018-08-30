DevaDas first single Vaara Veeru release postponed after death of Telugu actor Nandamuri Harikrishna

Following the death of renowned Telegu actor and politician Nandamuri Harikrishna on 29 August, the makers of DevaDas decided to postpone the release of the film's first single, titled 'Vaara Veeru', reports DNA.

Harikrishna died on 29 August following a road accident. The 62-year-old was going to Kavali in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh to attend a fan's wedding. The car, which was going at a high speed collided with the divider, causing serious head injuries to the actor. Harikrishna, who was admitted to Kamineni Hospital, was declared dead at 7:30 am. The decision to postpone the single was announced by Aditya Music on 29 August.

In an Unfortunate Development this morning, Nandamuri Harikrishna Garu passed away after a Road Accident near Nalgonda. Our Deepest Condolences to Nandamuri Family Due to his sudden demise we are postponing our first single from #DevaDas#RIPHariKrishnaGaru — Aditya Music (@adityamusic) August 29, 2018

The Telegu industry was considerably shaken by the loss of the actor, who was a beloved personality. Actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rana Daggubati, Ram Charan, Nani, Siddharth, Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun conveyed their condolences on social media.

చాలా రోజులు ఐయింది నిన్ను చూసి, కలవాలి తమ్ముడు..that’s what he said a few weeks ago and now he is gone.all I feel is a void,I will miss you Anna!!!! pic.twitter.com/T9epx3ZEEk — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 29, 2018

DevaDas' single was scheduled to drop on Wednesday (29 August) on the occasion of Nagarjuna's birthday. In the film, Nagarjuna will be portraying the role of a gangster alongside Nani, who will be essaying the role of a doctor.

The first look of DevaDas was released on 7 August where the protagonists were witnessed collapsed on a bed after being inebriated by alcohol. In the 50-second-long teaser shared on 24 August, Nani was seen gulping neat pegs of whiskey down with a frazzled Nagajuna staring on, indicating that the spirit shall play a significant role in the narrative.

Apart from the two superstars, DevaDas also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Aakansha Singh, Naresh VK and Bahubali Prabhakar.

The film, which is reportedly an official remake of the Hollywood film Analyze This, starring Robert De Niro and Billy Crystal, is being bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies. It is scheduled to hit theatres on 27 September.

